All members of the public are invited to attend the service at 11am, and seating will be on a first come first served basis.

The Mayor of Burnley, Coun. Cosima Towneley, will attend the service which will be an inter-faith service suitable for people of all faiths and none. The service will last for one hour.

The service will follow a liturgy set by the Church of England to mark the Coronation.

St Peter’s Church in Burnley will host a Civic Service of Thanksgiving to mark the Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III

It will also be attended by the Royal Air Force Air Cadets from 352 Burnley Squadron who will renew their promises to HM the King.

Speaking on behalf of St Peter’s Church, the newly installed Rector, Father Andrew Holmes said: “We will be delighted to welcome to St Peter’s Church on May 7th all those who wish to celebrate the coronation of HM the King.

“This service will follow a liturgy suitable for those of all faiths and none. Everyone wishing to attend is assured of a warm welcome at what will be a joyful event to mark the new reign.”

It is intended that a peal of bells will be rung at the church on Sunday May 7th from 2-30pm until 6pm to mark the Coronation.