Armed Forces Support Group displays flags outside Colne Asda ahead of King's Coronation

The Armed Forces Support Group based in Barrowford has decorated the foyer at Colne Asda with flags ahead of the run-up to the King’s Coronation on May 6th.

Published 19th Apr 2023

AFSG will be involved in several areas and outlets around Pendle leading up to the coronation.

Mike Sutcliff, chairman, said: “We’d like to thanks stores manager Craig Donaldson and customer champion Diane Springthorpe. This is a time when the country can pull together. We need a little brightness and a cheerful event, and the coronation will be just the thing.”

Mr Donaldson, Mrs Springthorpe and AFSG members at the flag event at Colne AsdaMr Donaldson, Mrs Springthorpe and AFSG members at the flag event at Colne Asda
Mr Donaldson, Mrs Springthorpe and AFSG members at the flag event at Colne Asda
