Armed Forces Support Group displays flags outside Colne Asda ahead of King's Coronation
The Armed Forces Support Group based in Barrowford has decorated the foyer at Colne Asda with flags ahead of the run-up to the King’s Coronation on May 6th.
By Dominic Collis
Published 19th Apr 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read
AFSG will be involved in several areas and outlets around Pendle leading up to the coronation.
Mike Sutcliff, chairman, said: “We’d like to thanks stores manager Craig Donaldson and customer champion Diane Springthorpe. This is a time when the country can pull together. We need a little brightness and a cheerful event, and the coronation will be just the thing.”