News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
Family tribute to woman who was swept into river during Storm Babet
Two police officers scarred for life during dog attack
Airport closes after plane skids off runway in Storm Babet
Storm Babet claims third life as man dies in flood water
Woman dies after being swept into river

Springs BEST Karate Club in Burnley scoops more than 50 medals in national competition

Junior members of a Burnley karate club were shining when they took home more than 50 medals between them at a national competition.
By Laura Longworth
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 12:47 BST
Updated 23rd Oct 2023, 12:47 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Springs BEST Karate Club won 55 medals, including 12 gold, 11 silver and 32 bronze during the championship, which it hosted at Accrington & Rossendale College.

Some 68 youngsters aged seven to 20 from clubs in Burnley, Luton, Glasgow and Bristol took part, competing in a range of Kata, Kumite, and Kion Kumite events.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The club was able to host the annual competition with the correct equipment thanks to a grant from the Comic Relief Local Communities Fund.

Most Popular
Junior members of Springs BEST Karate Club in Burnley won 55 medals at a national competition at Accrington & Rossendale College.Junior members of Springs BEST Karate Club in Burnley won 55 medals at a national competition at Accrington & Rossendale College.
Junior members of Springs BEST Karate Club in Burnley won 55 medals at a national competition at Accrington & Rossendale College.
Read More
Family-run Pendle restaurant Barlick Raj Balti scoops Curry Life Award 2023

Fourth Dan black belt, Sensei Warren de Vries, the instructor at Springs BEST Karate Club, said: “This was the fourth competition we have been able to host thanks to the continued support from small local business and their contributions to help finance it.

"The event gave the kids an opportunity to compete against other clubs, hone their skills and gain confidence.

"I was very proud of my students and it was great to see them enjoy it so much.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Springs BEST Karate Club is open to new members aged five-plus, with a beginners class on Fridays from 5-15pm to 6-15pm and Improvers and Advanced also on Fridays from 6-15pm to 8-30pm at the BEST Centre, Bridgewater Close, Hapton.

A Self-Defence & Advanced Karate class takes place on Tuesdays from 7pm to 8-15pm at Ighten Leigh Social Club.

To enquire or book, call Sensei Warren de Vries on 07739963851 or e-mail [email protected]

Related topics:Burnley