Junior members of a Burnley karate club were shining when they took home more than 50 medals between them at a national competition.

Springs BEST Karate Club won 55 medals, including 12 gold, 11 silver and 32 bronze during the championship, which it hosted at Accrington & Rossendale College.

Some 68 youngsters aged seven to 20 from clubs in Burnley, Luton, Glasgow and Bristol took part, competing in a range of Kata, Kumite, and Kion Kumite events.

The club was able to host the annual competition with the correct equipment thanks to a grant from the Comic Relief Local Communities Fund.

Fourth Dan black belt, Sensei Warren de Vries, the instructor at Springs BEST Karate Club, said: “This was the fourth competition we have been able to host thanks to the continued support from small local business and their contributions to help finance it.

"The event gave the kids an opportunity to compete against other clubs, hone their skills and gain confidence.

"I was very proud of my students and it was great to see them enjoy it so much.”

The Springs BEST Karate Club is open to new members aged five-plus, with a beginners class on Fridays from 5-15pm to 6-15pm and Improvers and Advanced also on Fridays from 6-15pm to 8-30pm at the BEST Centre, Bridgewater Close, Hapton.

A Self-Defence & Advanced Karate class takes place on Tuesdays from 7pm to 8-15pm at Ighten Leigh Social Club.