Organisers are encouraging people from across the South Pennines Park – situated between the Peak District, Yorkshire Dales, East Lancashire, Greater Manchester and West Yorkshire – to send in their snaps of nature, the landscape, and themselves enjoying the outdoors with friends and family.

The images can be rural or urban and aim to reflect the rich, distinctive and diverse cultural, natural, and built heritage of the beautiful hills and valleys, in which we live and work.

At the start of each month, a winning image will be selected by the South Pennines Park judging panel – and the photo will take pride of place on their Facebook social media header for the whole month.

Looking over Burnley from Healey Heights, part of the South Pennines Park

The winner will receive a certificate, and their image shared across SPP’s other social media channels.

Helen Noble, chief executive of South Pennines Park, said: “We know how beautiful the South Pennines Park is – and we want to showcase that beauty, history and heritage through this photography competition.

“The South Pennines Park is an area of stunning scenery. A spectacular ever-evolving landscape that has been moulded and shaped by the people, rich in industrial and cultural heritage. We believe these are reasons to celebrate its beauty.”

You don’t need to be a seasoned photographer to enter – camera phone entries are very welcome as long as they meet the entry requirements. And entrants can submit more than one image for consideration.