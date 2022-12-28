In 2018, Laura Nuttall was given just 12 months to live by doctors, but she’s defied odds since and has become well known and popular for her positive attitude as she makes the most of life, making memories with her family.

Laura was diagnosed with glioblastoma multiforme - the most aggressive form of brain cancer - following a routine eye test. Despite being given a year to live, she has since ticked off various goals including graduating this summer, completing the Great North Run and hosting a BBC weather forecast.

In August 2021, Peter Kay performed two sold-out sets at Manchester’s O2 Apollo to raise money for Laura. In November, the Bolton comedian then treated her and mum Nicola for a surprise lunch before Laura resumed radiotherapy.

Laura Nuttall enjoyed a visit to Oldham Fire Station

After seeing Laura’s story, Aaron Lee - firefighter at Oldham Fire Station – invited her and her mum Nicola and dad Mark to visit for the day. Laura has long had an interest in the fire service and was thrilled to accept the invitation.

She was given a tour of the station and shown around a fire engine. She then pulled on her own firefighter’s uniform as she was given a small ride in a fire engine, taken up in a cherry picker and held a hose.

Aaron said: “It was an absolute privilege to be joined by Laura and her mum and dad for the day. I, and everyone else, have been really touched by Laura’s fight and resilience. To be able to invite her here for the day really is the least we can do.

“The courage and positivity she shows is so inspiring and I’m really pleased we were able to give her an experience I hope she won’t forget. She’s a real hero and I wish her the very best.”

Laura said: “This is something I never thought I’d be able to do. I’m really grateful to Aaron and everyone else at Oldham Fire Station for going out of their way to show me round.

