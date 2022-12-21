More than 350 people watched the emotional story of a hospice patient and her family during the service, which was held in the charity’s grounds at Reedley.

Simon Foster told on a big screen how the hospice had cared for his wife Debs, who passed away aged 44, and how Pendleside’s family and bereavement service had helped him and his young children, Aaron and Annabelle.

Simon said: “From the minute it was decided to transfer Debs to Pendleside, the care she, myself and the children received was wonderful.”

Hundreds turned out for this year's Light Up A Life service at Pendleside Hospice.

Following the video, Simon and the children switched on the hospice’s Christmas lights as visitors remembered their loved ones who had passed away.

David Brown, the chairman of Pendleside’s trustees, who welcomed the visitors, revealed that Light Up A Life had so far this year raised more than £91,000.

He also praised Pendleside’s staff and volunteers for overcoming the challenges of the last few years.

David said: “We have emerged stronger and more resilient.”

Basics Junior Theatre performed Idina Menzel’s Hope, soloist Tilly Clapham sang Sister Act from the musical of the same name and soprano Grace O’Malley performed the carol, Once In Royal David’s City.

A self-penned poem of reflection was read by Andrea Orme-Wright, a family bereavement counsellor at Pendleside. Thanks were given by chief executive Helen McVey and the ceremony was closed by piper Steve Sumner.

Chief guests were: the Mayor and Mayoress of Burnley, Coun. Cosima Towneley; the Mayor and Mayoress of Pendle, Coun. Yasser Iqbal and his wife Mariam Abbas; the Mayor of Padiham, Coun. Maureen Whittaker; and the MP for Burnley, Antony Higginbotham.

Sammi Graham, head of events and marketing, said: “It was a tremendous turnout, especially considering the World Cup final was on TV and the weather was wet and cold.

“The Light Up A Life service allows people to come together and remember family and friends who have passed away. The 7,000 dedicated lights will now shine vibrantly around the outside of the hospice all throughout Christmas and the New Year.”