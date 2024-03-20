Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Several tenants pushed onto the streets say they lived in "freezing" houses riddled with mould and damp, according to Emmaus Burnley. The charity provides a home, support and work opportunities for people who have experienced homelessness.

Karen Wallis, the charity's Deputy Chief Executive, slept rough for 15 years and would often find squats to live in.

"Some Burnley and Preston properties are worse than squats.

Coun. Gordon Birtwistle has been helping Burnley tenants living with black mould.

"I have had a few people explain to me what their property was like before they became homeless. In my experience of being homeless, I found squats in disrepair. But some people were paying rent for homes that sound worse than the squats I’ve been in.

"You have a recurring theme throughout Burnley and Preston. People turning to us for support say they couldn’t stay at their property because there were holes in rooms, and it was dangerous because there was no lighting on the stairs. They had damp in the property, and the radiators weren't working, so it was freezing.

"It’s just awful. People are paying rent for properties that are not fit for purpose. It’s really sad."

Karen Wallis, Deputy Chief Executive, of Emmaus Burnley.

Emmaus Burnley is now calling for the Government to create more affordable housing and work with landlords to stabilise rent prices to help keep people off the streets.

Karen also believes the Government should speed up its plans to scrap Section 21 no-fault eviction notices to stop landlords from kicking tenants out after they complain about serious hazards like mould and damp.

"I just think it is so sad. Sometimes, landlords struggle with inflation and might need to sell their property. I have come across a few tenants who have had Section 21s. The Government needs to stop them. It’s bad enough someone being made homeless, but if they don't give a reason, it is just so sad."

Karen’s claims follow a call by a former Burnley MP for more Government investment into affordable rented social properties to replace those riddled with damp and mould.

Emmaus Burnley's residential community home, which has room for up to 24 homeless people.

Coun. Gordon Birtwistle also believes the Government should ban Section 21 notices sooner.

The Government has launched the Renters’ Reform Bill, which is currently at the report stage in the House of Commons.

A spokesperson for the Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities said: “Our landmark Renters’ Reform Bill is progressing through Parliament and will improve the decency and safety of homes for millions of tenants. It will abolish Section 21 evictions – offering tenants greater security in their homes and empowering them to challenge poor practices.

“Through the Bill, we are introducing new powers for councils like Burnley to issue fines of up to £5,000 to landlords who fail to keep their properties free of serious hazards. This is alongside introducing a Decent Homes Standard in the private rented sector for the first time and creating a new ombudsman to resolve tenant issues quickly.”