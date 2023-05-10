The adult health and social care charity, has announced that from April 2023, it will pay all employees across its nationwide services a minimum of £10.90 per hour.

Staff have also received a generous benefits package, including a contributory pension, savings on holidays and gym membership discounts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Making Space operates three supported housing schemes around the region: Limes Place and the Bright Street bungalows in Colne and Rock Mount Supported Living in Clitheroe.

Making Space employees receive 10% pay rise

The figure has been calculated as ‘real living wage’ by the Living Wage Foundation and it is paid by around 12,000 UK employers. This is the second year Making Space, which has its headquarters in Warrington, has committed to paying the real living wage.

The current National Minimum Wage hourly rate for adults ranges from £5.28 to £10.42, depending on age.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The increase will see full-time support workers with Making Space earn an additional £1,950 each year. Taking into account last year's rise of £1,700, frontline workers with the charity are now earning £3,650 a year more than in 2021.

The charity will invest £1.2m. to bring in the pay increases, which will benefit all frontline care and support workers as well as office-based staff. The investment is in line with Making Space’s commitment to attract, develop and support exceptional people to deliver passionate and skilled care.

Employees on pay points already equal to or exceeding £10.90 per hour will also see their annual income increase, with 80% of all Making Space workers receiving a rise of between 8.6% and 10.1%.

In addition to the pay rise, workers also receive a package of benefits including a pension scheme, savings on the cost of a bike through a Cycle to Work scheme, private mental health support, discounts at gyms, health clubs, leisure centres and fitness studios, savings on holidays and days out and instant access to 30% of earnt pay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rachel Peacock, CEO, Making Space, said: “Frontline social care workers do one of the most important jobs in society, that is supporting some of the most vulnerable people in our communities.

“The efforts of everyone at Making Space are nothing short of incredible and my colleagues have my absolute admiration.

“We truly value the hard work, commitment and sacrifice of the dedicated people who provide the best quality care and support to the people that use our services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Despite the ongoing challenges of their roles, our Making Space colleagues continue to provide outstanding care and support at our services all over the UK. They are professional and skilled people who deserve to be paid at a level that takes account of the real cost of living, which is why we are committed to paying the Real Living Wage.

"But while we will continue to do everything we can to attract and train the best people to deliver the highest level of support, we also need the Government to do more to reform the health and social care sector.”