News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Longer lorries to be allowed on Britain’s roads under new laws
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Student doctors told to skip university to solve the NHS staff crisis
How Netflix subscriptions could help people on the property ladder
Jury finds Donald Trump sexually abused writer
Allergy sufferers hit with warning as epi pens recalled by government

Social care charity to pay Burnley and Clitheroe employees ‘real living wage’ with increase of £1,950 a year for full time workers

Over 40 employees at three Burnley and Clitheroe social care services run by charity Making Space have received a 10% pay rise, which is over twice the national average.

By Dominic Collis
Published 10th May 2023, 11:12 BST- 3 min read
Updated 10th May 2023, 11:12 BST

The adult health and social care charity, has announced that from April 2023, it will pay all employees across its nationwide services a minimum of £10.90 per hour.

Staff have also received a generous benefits package, including a contributory pension, savings on holidays and gym membership discounts.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Making Space operates three supported housing schemes around the region: Limes Place and the Bright Street bungalows in Colne and Rock Mount Supported Living in Clitheroe.

Making Space employees receive 10% pay riseMaking Space employees receive 10% pay rise
Making Space employees receive 10% pay rise
Most Popular

The figure has been calculated as ‘real living wage’ by the Living Wage Foundation and it is paid by around 12,000 UK employers. This is the second year Making Space, which has its headquarters in Warrington, has committed to paying the real living wage.

The current National Minimum Wage hourly rate for adults ranges from £5.28 to £10.42, depending on age.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The increase will see full-time support workers with Making Space earn an additional £1,950 each year. Taking into account last year's rise of £1,700, frontline workers with the charity are now earning £3,650 a year more than in 2021.

The charity will invest £1.2m. to bring in the pay increases, which will benefit all frontline care and support workers as well as office-based staff. The investment is in line with Making Space’s commitment to attract, develop and support exceptional people to deliver passionate and skilled care.

Employees on pay points already equal to or exceeding £10.90 per hour will also see their annual income increase, with 80% of all Making Space workers receiving a rise of between 8.6% and 10.1%.

In addition to the pay rise, workers also receive a package of benefits including a pension scheme, savings on the cost of a bike through a Cycle to Work scheme, private mental health support, discounts at gyms, health clubs, leisure centres and fitness studios, savings on holidays and days out and instant access to 30% of earnt pay.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Elizabeth Parker of Browsholme Hall focus of latest Burnley and District Histori...

Rachel Peacock, CEO, Making Space, said: “Frontline social care workers do one of the most important jobs in society, that is supporting some of the most vulnerable people in our communities.

“The efforts of everyone at Making Space are nothing short of incredible and my colleagues have my absolute admiration.

“We truly value the hard work, commitment and sacrifice of the dedicated people who provide the best quality care and support to the people that use our services.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Despite the ongoing challenges of their roles, our Making Space colleagues continue to provide outstanding care and support at our services all over the UK. They are professional and skilled people who deserve to be paid at a level that takes account of the real cost of living, which is why we are committed to paying the Real Living Wage.

"But while we will continue to do everything we can to attract and train the best people to deliver the highest level of support, we also need the Government to do more to reform the health and social care sector.”

Making Space employs over 1,000 people nationally. The charity’s services include residential homes, an independent hospital, supported living and a range of community based services including carers,wellbeing support, and psychological therapies.

Related topics:ClitheroeBurnleyEmployees