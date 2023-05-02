Browsholme Hall, near Clitheroe, was built in 1507 and has since been in continuous ownership of fifteen generations of the Parker family.

Elizabeth Parker was born at the hall in 1726 and became the lady of the manor on the death of her mother when she was aged 18.

She married her cousin Robert Parker of Alkincoats in 1751 despite the fact that her family disapproved of the marriage, and lived with him at his home Alkincoats Hall, however, Robert died in 1758 leaving Elizabeth with three sons under the age of five.

Browsholme Hall near Clitheroe

In 1765 at the age of 38 she eloped to Gretna Green to marry a wool merchant John Shackleton who was only 21 years of age. Again her family disapproved of the marriage because of his age and social standing. They also felt that the marriage wasn’t legal and arranged for a church marriage shortly afterwards at Colne Parish Church.

She died at the age of 55 in 1781 and is buried in Colne.

Browsholme Hall is still the family home of the Parker family and is open to the public on certain dates. On display to visitors is a portrait of Elizabeth and remnants of the dress she wore at her first wedding.

Many documents relating to the Parker family have survived together with Elizabeth’s letters and detailed diaries. As well as personal diaries she kept various accounts which describe many aspects of life at the time.

Linda Sawley is a tour guide at Browsholme and has used the information kept there to present a lecture which gave a fascinating insight into Elizabeth Parker’s life and times and was appreciated by a well attended audience.

