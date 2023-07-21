News you can trust since 1877
Snowdrop Doula CIC: Founder of Burnley family support group scoops top award

The woman behind a Burnley family support group has won a top award.
By Laura Longworth
Published 21st Jul 2023, 15:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 15:05 BST

Michelle Bromley, a qualified psychotherapist, has been named the Most Supportive Women’s Mental Health Organisation Director in the North-West 2023 in the Influential Business Woman Awards.

Michelle was recognised for providing antenatal and postnatal help to parents, from one-to one doula and mental health support from pregnancy to post-birth to counselling and mum and baby groups as part of Snowdrop Doula CIC. The organisation, which she founded in Colne in 2011 before expanding to Burnley and Accrington, also offers affordable essential baby items to struggling families.

Michelle Bromley, who runs Snowdrop Doula Community Interest Company.Michelle Bromley, who runs Snowdrop Doula Community Interest Company.
Speaking about the award, she said: “It was a surprise, so somebody somewhere nominated me. It feels good to have that validation. It’s good to know Snowdrop is doing the right thing.

"I was proud to be so appreciated and acknowledged for the work that I do to build this organisation. I think it gives me and Snowdrop recognition for the important work that is done to help parents and professionals feel secure and safe and that we’re doing the right thing.

"I aim now to keep the momentum going, and continue to respond to women’s and families’ needs and make that difference.”

The news comes not long after Snowdrop also won Most Supportive Perinatal Counselling Service in the North-West in the Global Mental Health Awards earlier in the summer.

Next up for the group is a baby bank, clothes swap/shop and support in Colne Market, which takes place today, Friday and next Monday from 9-30am to 3pm.

For help and support from Michelle, visit https://snowdropdoula.co.uk/

