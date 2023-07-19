Snowdrop Doula CIC: Burnley group hosting baby bank, clothes swap/shop and support in Colne Market
Families and new parents are invited to a pop-up one-stop baby support hub this week.
By Laura Longworth
Published 19th Jul 2023
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 10:43 BST
Snowdrop Doula CIC will host a baby bank, clothes swap/shop and support in Colne Market tomorrow, Friday and next Monday from 9-30am to 3pm.
Snowdrop, founded in Colne in 2011 by Michelle Bromley-Hesketh, will offer new ethical and preloved clothing, toys and items plus affordable large baby items through its ALBI scheme.
All profit goes towards the group’s specialist award-winning work to provides antenatal, birth and postnatal support to new parents.