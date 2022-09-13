News you can trust since 1877
Six decades after they first met as schoolboys the Class of '62 from Clitheroe Grammar School holds first ever official reunion

Six decades since they first met as nervous 11 year olds entering secondary school, the Class of 1962 from Clitheroe Grammar School has been reunited.

By Sue Plunkett
Tuesday, 13th September 2022, 3:59 pm

Former classmates, who were at the school when it was an all boys’ institution, travelled from across the UK, including London, Scotland and Yorkshire, for the gathering at Mytton Fold Hotel in Langho.

And while a number of the friends who still live in area, including Burnley, the Ribble Valley, Preston, Bolton and Leyland, get together for the occasional walk and pint, this was the first time they had all been properly together since the 1960s.

Reunited... the class of 1962 from Clitheroe Grammar School at their reunion

Organiser Nick Brown, who lives in Fulwood, said: "It was a great night and brilliant catch up the next day over breakfast. Some of the lads had come a couple of hundred miles to be with us."

Some of the pals even brought along old school reports and caps which, amazingly, had stood the test of time.

The pals gather to examine an old school cap and scarf that has definitely stood the test of time
Precious memories of their schooldays in this nostalgic photo for the former class of 1962 at Clitheroe Grammar School.
