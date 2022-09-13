Six decades after they first met as schoolboys the Class of '62 from Clitheroe Grammar School holds first ever official reunion
Six decades since they first met as nervous 11 year olds entering secondary school, the Class of 1962 from Clitheroe Grammar School has been reunited.
Former classmates, who were at the school when it was an all boys’ institution, travelled from across the UK, including London, Scotland and Yorkshire, for the gathering at Mytton Fold Hotel in Langho.
Read More
And while a number of the friends who still live in area, including Burnley, the Ribble Valley, Preston, Bolton and Leyland, get together for the occasional walk and pint, this was the first time they had all been properly together since the 1960s.
Most Popular
-
1
Preparation work begins on new 87 home development in Burnley's Rossendale Road
-
2
Tributes for Clitheroe born photographer who captured the Queen on camera and was also a world renowned magician and leading North West children's entertainer
-
3
From drug dealer to pals with Prince William: Burnley pastor who set up Church on The Street to share his life story in autobiography and new TV drama
Organiser Nick Brown, who lives in Fulwood, said: "It was a great night and brilliant catch up the next day over breakfast. Some of the lads had come a couple of hundred miles to be with us."
Some of the pals even brought along old school reports and caps which, amazingly, had stood the test of time.