Former classmates, who were at the school when it was an all boys’ institution, travelled from across the UK, including London, Scotland and Yorkshire, for the gathering at Mytton Fold Hotel in Langho.

And while a number of the friends who still live in area, including Burnley, the Ribble Valley, Preston, Bolton and Leyland, get together for the occasional walk and pint, this was the first time they had all been properly together since the 1960s.

Reunited... the class of 1962 from Clitheroe Grammar School at their reunion

Organiser Nick Brown, who lives in Fulwood, said: "It was a great night and brilliant catch up the next day over breakfast. Some of the lads had come a couple of hundred miles to be with us."

Some of the pals even brought along old school reports and caps which, amazingly, had stood the test of time.

The pals gather to examine an old school cap and scarf that has definitely stood the test of time