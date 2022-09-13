The new king has declared next Monday a Bank Holiday to mark the Queen’s state funeral.

King Charles III has declared the Bank Holiday to allow individuals, businesses and other organisations to watch the funeral, while marking the final day of the period of national mourning.

Here is a guide to what shops, services and facilities will be open in Burnley and Pendle, including pharmacies, schools and supermarkets, and what public transport will be running.

Will schools be open?

Schools will be closed so that children can watch the televised service.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Will pharmacies be open?

The following chemists will be open across Burnley and Pendle:

Asda Pharmacy, Corporation Street, Colne, BB8 8LU – 10am – 4pm.

Asda Pharmacy, Princess Way, Burnley, BB12 0EQ – 10am – 4pm.

Boots Pharmacy, 51 St James Street, Burnley, BB11 1QL – 10-30am – 2-30pm.

Tesco Instore Pharmacy, Wyre Street, Padiham, Burnley, BB12 8DQ – 9am – 1pm.

Will Aldi, Asda, Tesco, Lidl and Sainsbury's be open?

Aldi stores will close on Monday.

All Asda stores will be closed on Monday until 5pm. No online delivery slots will be offered.

Large Tesco stores will be closed all day and Tesco Express stores will remain closed until 5pm.

All Lidl stores will be closed on the day of the funeral.

All Sainsbury’s supermarkets and Argos stores will be closed on Monday. This includes Groceries Online and Argos Fast Track delivery. Sainsbury’s convenience stores and petrol filling stations will be open from 5pm-10pm to allow our customers to pick up essential items.

Will council buildings be open?

All council buildings, apart from Burnley Cemetery and Crematorium, will be closed. This includes Burnley Town Hall, Contact Burnley customer

centre, and Towneley Hall.

What council services will be running?

Emergencies: The council’s emergency out-of-hours service will continue as normal on 01254 356 535. This is for council-related emergencies only.

Funeral services: Services at Burnley Cemetery and Crematorium will continue for funerals already arranged.

Garden waste collections: There are no household waste collections planned for Monday. Collections will resume as normal on Tuesday. Garden waste collection scheduled for Monday will be collected on Saturday, September 24th.

Burnley town centre: Charter Walk shopping centre will open for normal Bank Holiday hours from 10-30am - 4-30pm. Individual shops will make their own decision whether to open or not.

Burnley Market Hall will be closed as per usual on a Bank Holiday.

Mark of respect: A National Moment of Reflection to pay respects to the late Queen Elizabeth will be held at 8pm on Sunday. One minute’s silence will be marked by the firing of maroons (rockets) from Burnley Town Hall. People can lay flowers at the Peace Garden (next to the Central Library).

Books of Condolence: They will remain open at Burnley Town Hall and Towneley Hall until close of business on Tuesday.

Council services will return to normal on Tuesday.

Will trains and buses run?

A Sunday hours service will be provided on Monday for all Transdev, Hotline and Witchway buses across East Lancashire. Normal weekday timetables will resume on Tuesday.

Northern Rail trains will run as normal on Monday.

Will motorways be closed?