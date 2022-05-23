Four students and two teachers from the school met Myles Stacey, alongside two staff members from Young Enterprise, a national financial and enterprise education charity.

The purpose of the meeting was to introduce Myles to the Young Enterprise Inspiring Futures Project (Project IF), which aims to support social mobility by offering young people across all corners of the country the opportunity to develop key employability skills by providing access to a variety of enterprise programmes including Company Programme.

The company, named Resin Time, produce non-toxic resin-based products such as jewellery, coasters, and key chains; their packaging is sustainable and eco-friendly. As well as selling within their local community, they have also attended a trade fair organised by Young Enterprise at the Trafford Centre earlier this year.

Pupils and staff from Sir John Thursby Community College at 10 Downing Street

Mrs Rowena Star, careers development co-ordinator at Sir John Thursby Community College, said: "We are all really proud of our Young Enterprise team here at SJT.

"They have worked really hard on their business and to be recognised for their successes and be offered this once in a lifetime opportunity was so exciting for not only the students involved but the whole school. The students were a credit to themselves and the school and they enjoyed being able to share their Company Programme journey with Myles Stacey.

“Attending such a professional meeting allowed them to put some of their newly acquired business skills into practice and they did so with maturity and confidence. We would like to thank Young Enterprise for giving our students such a fantastic opportunity which will stay with them forever."

By taking part in Company Programme, young people work together in teams to set up and run their own company and receive advice and support from a volunteer mentor; the programme is designed to support students successfully transition from school into work or further education.

Students from the school showcased the products they had produced and reflected on the skills they have developed.