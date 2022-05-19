Eight Pendle schools win government funding to improve their buildings

This came after the Education Secretary, Nadhim Zahawi confirmed that eight Pendle schools will receive funding through the 2022-23 round of the government’s £498m. Condition Improvement Fund.

The main aim of the Fund is keeping eligible school buildings safe and in good working order, supporting schools to address significant issues that they cannot meet using their own revenue. This includes addressing issues such as poor building condition, building compliance, energy efficiency and health and safety.

Among the successful bids from Pendle schools were projects to improve fire safety, replace boilers, rewiring and better site security.

Several Pendle schools have been awarded government funding

Colne Primet Academy, Great Marsden St John’s Primary School, A Church of England Academy, Castercliff Primary Academy, West Craven High School, Blacko Primary School, Laneshaw Bridge Primary, Colne Lord Street School, Colne Park High School.

Castercliff Primary School was also successful in obtaining support to build new classrooms. This funding is only available to schools, colleges and academies that Ofsted has rated good or outstanding and that need to expand their existing facilities or floor space to increase the number of admissions or address overcrowding.

Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson said: “It is fantastic to see so many projects for school improvements in Pendle awarded funding, with schools from Blacko to Barnoldswick seeing much needed investment.

“With eleven projects awarded funding and awards worth £350,000 on average, this represents a potential £3.85m. investment in our local schools.