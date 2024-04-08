Betty Willoughby of Higham celebrated the achievement with fellow members of the Pendle Ladies’ Choir (formerly Nelson Civic Ladies’ Choir) Betty has sung with the same family of choirs since being a child, initially with the Nelson Civic primary and junior choirs before moving into Nelson Civic Ladies’ Choir, all under the leadership of the late Ted Parr MBE. Betty was presented with flowers and an engraved glass to mark the special occasion.

During her time with the choir Betty has been part of some major successes, including winning first prize at the Llangollen International Eisteddfod, and most recently winning Lancashire Choir of the Year 2023 under the leadership of current musical director John Garrett.

This year the choir has gone through quite a change as it was was decided to change the name to be more representative of the membership and the area where the choir rehearses and performs. The name change also brings the choir in line with the other former civic choirs, Pendle children's choir and Pendle youth choir. The choir performs regularly, often to support local causes and its next performance will be on Saturday, May 11th at St. Thomas's Church in Barrowford. The choir meet every Wednesday evening at 7.30pm during term times at St. John's Methodist Church in Colne.