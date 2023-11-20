Sarah, Duchess of York's charity Sarah's Trust supports Burnley church St Matthew's again
Two years ago, Sarah’s charity, ‘Sarah’s Trust’ supported the church by providing 500 gift bags that were distributed to children on the Stoops and Griffin Estates.
Whilst last year the charity provided £1,500 to support the food projects at the church, this year Sarah’s charity has funded a trip for families to go to the pantomime at the Thwaites Empire in Blackburn for the performance of Beauty and The Beast.
Fr Alex Frost, vicar at St Matthew’s, said: “Sarah’s kindhearted support over the last few years has been wonderful, she has enabled us to make things just a little bit easier during difficult times and her support is deeply appreciated.”
The Duchess is hoping to come to Burnley to spend a few days learning more about the work at St Matthew's and spend time with other faith groups and community projects such as the community kitchen and Burnley in the Community.
The church of St Matthew's provides free breakfasts every Saturday morning from 9am to 11am and free lunch every Wednesday. The church also hosts a weekly Fun Church session where young families are invited to participate in crafts, worship and a meal, all which is provided free of charge.
St Matthew’s will also be hosting a Christmas Market on Saturday December 2nd and everyone is welcome to attend.