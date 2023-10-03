News you can trust since 1877
A Burnley church is preparing to host BBC Radio 4’s popular Any Questions show.
By Dominic Collis
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 15:38 BST
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 15:52 BST
St Matthew’s Church, Harriet Street, will host the live broadcast on December 8th, 2023 at 7pm.

The show is a topical discussion in which a panel of personalities from the worlds of politics, media and elsewhere are posed questions by the audience.

St Matthew’s vicar, Fr Alex Frost, has made headlines in recent years for helping his church community during the cost of living crisis and Covid pandemic.

To book tickets visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/bbc-radio-4-any-questions-live-broadcast-from-st-matthews-church-burnley-tickets-728851072177?aff=estw&utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&utm-medium=discovery&utm-source=tw&utm-term=listing

