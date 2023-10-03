Burnley's St Matthew's Church to host BBC Radio 4's Any Questions show
A Burnley church is preparing to host BBC Radio 4’s popular Any Questions show.
St Matthew’s Church, Harriet Street, will host the live broadcast on December 8th, 2023 at 7pm.
The show is a topical discussion in which a panel of personalities from the worlds of politics, media and elsewhere are posed questions by the audience.
St Matthew’s vicar, Fr Alex Frost, has made headlines in recent years for helping his church community during the cost of living crisis and Covid pandemic.