Burnley and District Historical Society members enjoy virtual tour of Houses of Parliament

At a well-attended meeting, members of the Burnley and District Historical Society enjoyed a virtual tour of the Houses of Parliament, courtesy of guest speaker Frank Bartram.
By Dominic Collis
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 13:23 BST
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 13:23 BST
Frank had previously worked at the Houses of Parliament under the heading Democratic Access where he showed guests of Members of Parliament and Peers around the Palace of Westminster.

The lecture was slide illustrated showing many aspects outside and inside the buildings whilst Frank described the history of the building. He explained the ancient origins of the various Parliamentary procedures which have continued down through the ages and which have remained in traditional use to the present day.

Members of the Burnley and District Historical Society enjoyed a virtual tour of the Houses of ParliamentMembers of the Burnley and District Historical Society enjoyed a virtual tour of the Houses of Parliament
The next meeting of the society will take place at 2pm on Wednesday, October 11th with a lecture entitled “Emigrating to Burnley from Swaledale” by Phil Batman. The venue is St John’s Parish Hall, Ivy Street, Burnley. Members, new members and guests are welcome to attend.

