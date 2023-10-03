At a well-attended meeting, members of the Burnley and District Historical Society enjoyed a virtual tour of the Houses of Parliament, courtesy of guest speaker Frank Bartram.

Frank had previously worked at the Houses of Parliament under the heading Democratic Access where he showed guests of Members of Parliament and Peers around the Palace of Westminster.

The lecture was slide illustrated showing many aspects outside and inside the buildings whilst Frank described the history of the building. He explained the ancient origins of the various Parliamentary procedures which have continued down through the ages and which have remained in traditional use to the present day.

