As in previous years Santa’s helpers will be making a cash bucket collection in support of local charities, however this year Santa also wants to collect presents which he will deliver to children in Ukraine via International Aid Trust.

Gifts for Ukraine can include toys, soft toys, toiletries, children clothing, such as gloves, hats and socks and confectionery, that won’t melt.

Father Christmas will be visiting Ribble Valley villages and streets during December accompanied by his faithful band of helpers from rotary and round table organisations.

Anyone who makes a donation is also asked to put a message in with your gift, but do not seal packages.

You can follow Santa’s progress each evening street by street, by going to his Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/RVsanta and then following the link to the tracker app.

Here are the dates, routes and places where you can see Santa: (Monday, December 5th) Clitheroe Market. (Saturday, December 10th and 17th) Dawson’s Department Store.

(Sunday, December 11th and 18th) Thursday and Friday (December 22nd and 23rd) Sainsburys supermarket

(Monday, December 5th) Waddington, West Bradford. In Clitheroe: Half Penny Meadows, Pendle Road, North Gate, Higher Standen Drive, Pendleton Ave, Audley Clough, Roman Road, Centurian Way, Brownhill Close, Goosebutts Lane, Hereford Drive, Claremont Avenue, Linden Drive, Pendle Road, Hayhurst Street, Bolland Prospect.

(Tuesday, December 6th) Grindleton, Sawley and Chatburn. In Clitheroe: Braken Hey, Mearley Syke, Highmoor Park, Hayhurst Street, Standen Road, Peel Park Avenue, Mayfield Avenue, Highfield Road, Croasdale Drive, Longshaw Drive, Littlemoor Road, Primula Cresent, Copperfield Close, Little Moor, Brownlow Street, Turner Street.

(Wednesday, December 7th) Barrow. In Clitheroe - Peel Street, Derby Street, Grafton Street, Carlton Place, Brotherton Meadows, Carlton Place, Mearley Brook Fold, Highfield Road, Lower Gate, Green Acre Street, Eshton Terrace, Mitchell Street, West View, Woone Lane, Newton Street, Victoria Street, WestView, Primrose-Fort Street, Kay Street, George Street, Edward Drive, Charles Drive, Primrose Drive, Beverley Drive.

(Thursday, December 8th) Barrow Lodge, Whalley East. In Clitheroe - Franklin Street, Monk Street, Corporation Street, Edisford Road, Henthorn Road, Brown Street, Curzon Street, Thorn Street, Edisford Road, Faraday Avenue, Henthorn Road, Seedall Avenue, The Cresent, Park Court, Siddow Avenue, Whitewell Drive, Garnet Road, Ennerdale Road, Lancaster Drive, Fairfield-Newland Avenue, Beasdale Avenue, Langdale Avenue, Derwent Cresent, Windermere Avenue, Fairfield Drive, Bleasdale Avenue Newlands, Wansfell Road, Garnett Road, Mytton View, Kempe View, Windsor Avenue, Conway Avenue, Henthorn Road, Central Avenue, Whipp Avenue.

(Friday, December 9th) Mitton Road, Whalley.

(Monday, December 12th) In Clitheroe - Conway Avenue,Balmoral Avenue, Kemple View, Dunster Grove, Kenilworth Drive, Stirling Close, Henthorn-Ludlow Road, Tintagel Way, Beeston Grove, Appleby Square, Blakewater Road, Loon Road, Mersey Grove, Asland Cresent, Blakewater Road, Medlock Way, Ribble Prospect and Croal Road, Yarrow Cresent, Blakewater Road, Hodder Close, Brun Crescent, Waterfall Gardens, Ingleton Cresent and Scardon Road.

(Tuesday, December 13th) Calderstones. In Clitheroe: Low Moor ,St. Pauls-Vicarage Close, St Pauls Street, St Paul’s Close, Queen Street, Greenfield Avenue, Union Street, Riddle Way, Waddow Green, Chapel Close-Meadowlands, Kingfisher-Heron Mews, Mallard Row, Riverside, Nelson Street, St Pauls Street, Bawdlands, Castle View including Baldwin Hill-Montague Street andAlbermarle Street, Buccleuch Avenue, Cardigan Avenue and Kirkmoor Road.

(Wednesday, December 14th) Billington. In Clitheroe - Chester Avenue, Black Lane Croft, Waddington Road, Milton Avenue, Berkley Square, Milton Avenue, Waddington Road, Waddow Heights, Malkin Street, Molland Drive, Shipton Road, Pinnock Drive, Waddington Road, Hawthorne Place, Waddington Road, Pimlico Road, St Deny’s Croft, Spring Meadow, Allys Green, Fox Street, Pimlico Road, Princess Avenue, Longsight Avenue, Pimlico Road, Moreland Road, Moorland Avenue and Moorland Crescent,.

(Thursday, December 15th) Brockhall. In Clitheroe: Taylor Street, Bright Street, Whittle Close, Holden Street, River Lea Gardens, Waterloo Road, Brook Street, Salthill Road, Kendal Street, Lime Street, Tower Hill, Chatburn Road, Chatburn Avenue, Chatburn Park Drive, Warwick Drive, Somerset Avenue, Chatburn Road, Colthurst Drive, Cringle Way, Kiln Close, Long Close, Belman Way, Coplow View and Guardians Close.