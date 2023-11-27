The Salvation Army in Clitheroe is calling on the community to donate new toys to its Christmas Present Appeal and support families who will struggle to make ends meet over the festive season.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Every year The Salvation Army asks people to donate new toys and gifts for children whose families cannot put food on the table, heat their homes or pay their bills. Last year volunteers distributed gifts to 661 children but the charity fears more people will need support this year.

Salvation Army church leader and auxiliary captain Elizabeth Smith said: “Helping a parent provide a gift for their child is more than just financial support, it brings the joy of Christmas into their home. We have seen the devastating effect of the cost of living crisis. People are really struggling and so we are doing what we can to relieve the pressure this Christmas.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Salvation Army has launched its annual Christmas toy appeal in Clitheroe

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have been humbled by the public’s generosity over the years.”

The church on Lowergate will be collecting donations of new unwrapped toys up to Thursday, December 14th. The donations will then be sorted and distributed to children and families in the area through local groups, schools and social services. People wishing to donate can drop contributions at the church and community on Lowergate, Bury Solicitors on Railway View Road and Skipton Building Society on Market Street.

Gifts can include anything from educational toys, baby clothes, bath toys, books, including learn to read books (for babies and toddlers) to dolls and action figures, sports equipment and clothing, toiletries, gloves, scarves, hats, hair accessories and gift vouchers.