Salvation Army launches annual Christmas Toy Appeal in Clitheroe

The Salvation Army in Clitheroe is calling on the community to donate new toys to its Christmas Present Appeal and support families who will struggle to make ends meet over the festive season. 
By Sue Plunkett
Published 27th Nov 2023, 10:39 GMT
Updated 27th Nov 2023, 10:39 GMT
Every year The Salvation Army asks people to donate new toys and gifts for children whose families cannot put food on the table, heat their homes or pay their bills. Last year volunteers distributed gifts to 661 children but the charity fears more people will need support this year.

Salvation Army church leader and auxiliary captain Elizabeth Smith said: “Helping a parent provide a gift for their child is more than just financial support, it brings the joy of Christmas into their home. We have seen the devastating effect of the cost of living crisis. People are really struggling and so we are doing what we can to relieve the pressure this Christmas.

The Salvation Army has launched its annual Christmas toy appeal in ClitheroeThe Salvation Army has launched its annual Christmas toy appeal in Clitheroe
“We have been humbled by the public’s generosity over the years.”

The church on Lowergate will be collecting donations of new unwrapped toys up to Thursday, December 14th. The donations will then be sorted and distributed to children and families in the area through local groups, schools and social services. People wishing to donate can drop contributions at the church and community on Lowergate, Bury Solicitors on Railway View Road and Skipton Building Society on Market Street.

Gifts can include anything from educational toys, baby clothes, bath toys, books, including learn to read books (for babies and toddlers) to dolls and action figures, sports equipment and clothing, toiletries, gloves, scarves, hats, hair accessories and gift vouchers.

For more information on Clitheroe Salvation Army visit www.salvationarmy.org.uk/clitheroe.

