Rugby ace Kevin Sinfield sends video message to Burnley farmer who aims to climb Helvellyn for Motor Neurone Disease Association
and live on Freeview channel 276
In the heart warming clip Kevin asks the public to support Neil Worswick, a third generation farmer at Tattersalls Farm in Hurstwood, who will hike up Helvellyn Striding Edge Mountain on Saturday in aid of the Motor Neurone Disease Association. The mission means a lot to Kevin as his best pal and fellow rugby player Rob Burrow recently died of the cruel disease that also robbed Neil’s dad Allan of his life at the age of 60.
Kevin, a former Leeds Rhinos star, won the hearts of the nation with his own incredible sporting challenges to raise money for Rob and his family who was diagnosed with MND in 2019.
2024 marks the 20th anniversary of Allan’s death and Neil and his fellow climbers, who are from all parts of the UK, will tackle England’s third highest mountain this Saturday two days after what would have been Allan’s 80th birthday. They have already raised the grand total of £10,000 through donations, a live music event at Neil’s farm and a charity auction was held at Gisburn Auction Mart at the weekend.
Held in memory of Allan, bidding for donated sheep saw over £1,700 raised for the charity. Manager of Gisburn Auction James Morrish said “We are delighted to play our small part in supporting this superb charity in memory of a man that gave huge support to Gisburn Auction and the wider farming community over the years.”
With Neil as one of the main driving forces behind the hiking group, it started out almost accidentally in 2020. While Leeds based hiker Zac Berrycloth’s late mum was battling dementia the group hiked Ben Nevis to raise £3,600 for the Alzheimer’s Society. In 2021 they conquered Snowdon in Wales, for the MSA (Multiple System Atrophy) Society in memory of the father in law of one of the hikers who had died from the disease. Seventeen people took part and they raised £2,800. Meeting in between the challenges for training sessions, drinks and meals, lifelong friendships have been formed.
In 2022 11 of the pals hiked the Yorkshire Three Peaks for MacMillan Cancer charity, raising over £2,600. Last year they decided to tackle England’s highest mountain, Scafell Pike, for the charity Leukaemia Care as two friends in group had lost good friends to the illness. Thirty people took part in the challenge and while preparing for it they received the sad news that the son of one of the group was battling the illness they were raising funds for. Neil said: “He was only 21 at the time, but this news brought home how real the battle against the illness is.”
Thankfully the brave young man is successfully battling the illness and the prognosis is positive. The hike raised a massive £8,800 bringing the total raised by the team so far to £25,000. To donate to Neil’s Helvellyn challenge please click HERE
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.