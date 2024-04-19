RSPCA launches an appeal after Staffie cross found emaciated in a Burnley street
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Staffie cross, named Rupert, was found by a member of the public in Barden Lane in March and taken to a vet, who was so shocked by his skeletal appearance that they contacted the RSPCA.
The charity is now investigating the issue and appealing to the public for information.
Dave Hatton, RSPCA Animal Rescue Officer, said: “An RSPCA vet took one look at him and could tell he was suffering. To get into that state of emaciation doesn’t happen overnight.”
Rupert was microchipped but the details on the database are out of date.
READ MORE: RSPCA Lancashire East appealing for help to reach £5,000 fundraising target as vet bills rise by 25% in two years
“He’s only a young boy - his date of birth on his microchip was down as March, 2023. We don’t know how he came to be straying and whether he was abandoned so we’re appealing to the public to get in touch with us if they know any information at all.
“We understand the financial difficulties some people are experiencing right now, however, abandoning your pet is never the answer. There is help and support available and, as we all strive to create a better world for every animal, we would urge people to contact their vets, local rescues and animal welfare charities if they need help.”
Rupert is now being cared for at the RSPCA’s Southport Branch, where he has gained weight and is looking healthy.
“It’s only been three weeks since he was rescued and the staff at the branch have done a fantastic job in getting him back to strength.”
If you have information, call 0300 123 8018 and quote reference 01242737.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.