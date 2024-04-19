Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Staffie cross, named Rupert, was found by a member of the public in Barden Lane in March and taken to a vet, who was so shocked by his skeletal appearance that they contacted the RSPCA.

The charity is now investigating the issue and appealing to the public for information.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dave Hatton, RSPCA Animal Rescue Officer, said: “An RSPCA vet took one look at him and could tell he was suffering. To get into that state of emaciation doesn’t happen overnight.”

Rupert, a Staffie cross, was found emaciated in a Burnley street and is now being cared for by the RSPCA.

Rupert was microchipped but the details on the database are out of date.

“He’s only a young boy - his date of birth on his microchip was down as March, 2023. We don’t know how he came to be straying and whether he was abandoned so we’re appealing to the public to get in touch with us if they know any information at all.

“We understand the financial difficulties some people are experiencing right now, however, abandoning your pet is never the answer. There is help and support available and, as we all strive to create a better world for every animal, we would urge people to contact their vets, local rescues and animal welfare charities if they need help.”

Rupert, a Staffie cross, is being cared for by the RSPCA after being found emaciated in Burnley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rupert is now being cared for at the RSPCA’s Southport Branch, where he has gained weight and is looking healthy.

“It’s only been three weeks since he was rescued and the staff at the branch have done a fantastic job in getting him back to strength.”