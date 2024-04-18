RSPCA Lancashire East appealing for help to reach £5,000 fundraising target as vet bills rise by 25% in two years

The RSPCA Lancashire East is appealing for help to get it over its final fundraising hurdle.
By Laura Longworth
Published 18th Apr 2024, 16:56 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2024, 16:56 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The animal centre is running the Vet Care Appeal 2024 to help combat a 25% increase in vet bills over the past two years.

It has so far raised £4,477 of a £5,000 target to cover vet costs, buy essential equipment and provide therapeutic care to sick, injured, abandoned and abused animals.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jeanette Ainscough, centre manager, said: "We had over 100 online supporters and two people who donated directly and we can't thank them enough for donating to the Crowdfunder to help with our ever-increasing vet costs.

Ronnie, who is being cared for by RSPCA Lancashire East Branch, has had life-changing hydrotherapy treatment to help him walk pain-free.Ronnie, who is being cared for by RSPCA Lancashire East Branch, has had life-changing hydrotherapy treatment to help him walk pain-free.
Ronnie, who is being cared for by RSPCA Lancashire East Branch, has had life-changing hydrotherapy treatment to help him walk pain-free.

"Without their generosity, we wouldn't be able to help as many animals as we do here at the centre, and we're so grateful for the support so many people show us on a daily basis."

If you would like to make a donation, please head to https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/vet-care-appeal-2024?fbclid=IwZXh0bgNhZW0CMTAAAR3A9jX9e_J0EY1Fa_B_m7QByvx-CEGdlTZykXAyNS9TPTbOlxS82lWPY0c_aem_ASlRVNGGmZ2GKY4_1D8lTkm5I-zCfCoHxOteR9ciHSJN8NhIXMkugHXZ2xuFwhA-dBV2p9Wx66iVyy_2QgIfl7dx

Related topics:RSPCA

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.