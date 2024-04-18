RSPCA Lancashire East appealing for help to reach £5,000 fundraising target as vet bills rise by 25% in two years
The animal centre is running the Vet Care Appeal 2024 to help combat a 25% increase in vet bills over the past two years.
It has so far raised £4,477 of a £5,000 target to cover vet costs, buy essential equipment and provide therapeutic care to sick, injured, abandoned and abused animals.
Jeanette Ainscough, centre manager, said: "We had over 100 online supporters and two people who donated directly and we can't thank them enough for donating to the Crowdfunder to help with our ever-increasing vet costs.
"Without their generosity, we wouldn't be able to help as many animals as we do here at the centre, and we're so grateful for the support so many people show us on a daily basis."
