Two-year-old Ronnie, a golden retriever cross, has been receiving the water therapy after he was diagnosed with hip dysplasia, a painful condition that causes one or both hip joints to develop abnormally while a puppy is growing.

He came into the care of the RSPCA Lancashire East Branch’s rehoming centre near Accrington last June after his owner passed away and is now their longest-staying resident.

Jeanette Ainscough, centre manager, said: “Ronnie was sore and in a fair amount of discomfort at first. He was noticeably wobbly on his rear end during walks and would bunny hop with both back legs moving together. Because of the pain and swelling he was overcompensating in other areas of his body, his shoulders were stiff and he’d spasm through his back.”

X-rays revealed that both hip joints were partially dislocated.

A free treatment plan to help Ronnie was generously set up by rehabilitation and fitness expert Amy Taylor, from Taylored Pet Therapies, who is a long-time supporter of the centre. This has included weekly hydrotherapy sessions as well as a specialist massage.

Amy said: “When I first saw Ronnie he was really struggling. He couldn’t use his hips properly and could only walk comfortably for five to ten minutes, it really was a case of helping him to learn to walk again.

“The underwater treadmill he’s been using is especially helpful for strengthening specific muscles and improving gait. The buoyancy of the water supports his body, which reduces the weight on his affected joints whilst exercising the necessary muscles and helping to build them back up. Ronnie is such a lovely dog and has made incredible progress. As long as he continues to receive the right support and is well taken care of in his new home, there’s no reason why he shouldn’t go on to lead a full and active life."

Ideally, Ronnie will need an owner who can continue his hydrotherapy and other treatments. Although he’s currently on mild pain medication, it’s hoped this can be reduced and potentially even stopped on veterinary advice once he’s in a home environment.

Jeanette added: “Ronnie’s quality of life has improved tremendously. He’s now enjoying three 20-minute walks a day and is gradually able to go further and further. He loves playing in our off-lead pen with his tennis balls and spending time with his favourite people in our social rooms.

“He’s already dealt with a fair amount of adversity in his short life and coped with it remarkably well. With the right care, he’s shown he can live life to the full and we’d urge people to look beyond his medical condition and see him for the amazing young dog that he is, who is so deserving of his own home.”

Ronnie’s perfect home would be somewhere away from other dogs, with children aged 1 6-plus, and where someone will be around most of the day. He loves people but can be nervous of some men due to his past, so introductions will need to be made slowly.

For more details about adoptions, visit https://www.rspca.org.uk/local/lancashire-east-branch/findapet/details/RONNIE_/BSA2124683/rehome