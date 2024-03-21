Watch the moment RSPCA releases duck trapped in canal fishing litter back into the wild
Animal rescue officer Steve Wickham and former inspector Mark Buggie were called out yesterday to reports of a duck becoming entangled in fishing wire along the canal at Lowerhouse Lane.
Steve said: “The poor duck was well and truly trapped in the fishing wire which was wrapped around its wing and feet and tangled in low hanging branches above the water – but thankfully we were able to untangle the duck and release him back onto the water then and there. He was lucky that he didn’t have any injuries.
“This rescue highlights why it’s so important that people dispose of their fishing litter properly so that animals like this poor duck don’t suffer.”
In the hope of preventing future casualties, those who enjoy fishing are being reminded of the dangers that are posed to wildlife from discarded equipment and encouraged to follow the Angling Trust’s Take 5 campaign and make use of the Anglers National Line Recycling Scheme to dispose of their waste tackle and line. For more information, see: https://www.rspca.org.uk/adviceandwelfare/litter/fishing