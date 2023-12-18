Two dogs who hadn’t been outside for six years before going into RSPCA care will spend Christmas in their new home.

Ronnie and Patch, who were terrified of humans, waited more than a year to be adopted at the charity’s rehoming centre in Huncoat.

The inseparable pair spent the first six years of their lives living inside a house in the north of England with around 50 other dogs and had never been stroked, worn a collar or gone on a walk.

Ian and Debra Jowitt, who live in West Yorkshire, decided to adopt the pair after losing their previous dog due to ill health earlier in the year.

Ian said: “We’d always had dogs in our family and we read up about them and thought, why not give two of them a chance, they’re inseparable. We wanted to take on a rescue dog and for us it didn’t matter how far we’d have to travel.”

Rescued by the RSPCA back in March last year, Ronnie and Patch were taken to the charity’s rehoming centre where staff patiently spent 15 months working with the nervous dogs to help them overcome their fear of people and the outside world. Ronnie, a Jack Russell/Chihuahua cross, also needed significant dental work and had to have most of his teeth removed.

The couple made numerous trips to the Accrington centre to build a bond with the dogs, often making the journey in their motorhome so they could stay nearby, and leaving items of clothing with the dogs to help them become familiar with their scent.

In June, they finally brought them home, and the couple say they have been amazed at their progress since.

“It’s baby steps but that trust and bond is beginning to build. Even though they’d had an awful start in life, if you are prepared to put in the time and effort you will get a lot of love in return.

“We are watching them do things they have never done in their lives before and the barriers are beginning to come down. They know it is their house, their safe place where they do things at their own pace with no expectations.”

The dogs, who have enjoyed a holiday in Scotland in the couple’s motorhome, are said to have taken "ownership” of the sofa, while one of Pomeranian Patch’s favourite pastimes is pinching shoes.

Debra added: “There are times when they do their own thing but they always come back to check on one another. Patch is content to be groomed, but neither of them are overly keen on being fussed or stroked and maybe they never will be. But we’re in this for the long haul and in another year’s time who knows what their personalities are going to be like. They continue to amaze us every week and I think it shows that time can be a great healer.”