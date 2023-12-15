Bank of Dave movie to be released on USA and Canada Netflix channel on Monday
and live on Freeview channel 276
Dave contacted the Burnley Express and took to X, formerly Twitter, to announce the exciting news that the feelgood biopic will be available on television screens across the USA and Canada from Monday.
The news is the latest early Christmas present for Dave and fans of the film which was also recently revealed to be one of the top ten most searched films this year, alongside hits Oppenheimer, Barbie, John Wick and Creed.
Dave said: “It’s fantastic. Our film set in beautiful Burnley is up there amongst Hollywood blockbusters. Now the Bank of Dave is about to be released all across the USA and Canada.
“We are so excited and we’d love everyone there to watch it.”
Bank of Dave, which tells the story of Dave’s battle to set up a high street bank, features Bond actor Rory Kinnear in the title role, alongside household namees Phoebe Dynevor, Joel Fry and Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville.
The Burnley Express revealed in April that such was the instant success of the movie, which had its premiere at Burnley’s Reel Cinema in January, that Netlix had commissioned a sequel.
Dave, who turned down an invitation to appear in the recent ITV series of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! so he could concentrate on planning for the sequel, was recently said to be discussing local filming locations.