Bank of Dave movie to be released on USA and Canada Netflix channel on Monday

Ebullient banker and television personality Dave Fishwick has revealed that the hit movie of his battle to set up a high street in Burnley – Bank of Dave – is to make its Netflix North America debut on Monday.
By Dominic Collis
Published 15th Dec 2023, 15:32 GMT
Updated 15th Dec 2023, 15:32 GMT
Dave contacted the Burnley Express and took to X, formerly Twitter, to announce the exciting news that the feelgood biopic will be available on television screens across the USA and Canada from Monday.

The news is the latest early Christmas present for Dave and fans of the film which was also recently revealed to be one of the top ten most searched films this year, alongside hits Oppenheimer, Barbie, John Wick and Creed.

Dave said: “It’s fantastic. Our film set in beautiful Burnley is up there amongst Hollywood blockbusters. Now the Bank of Dave is about to be released all across the USA and Canada.

Dave Fishwick has revealed that his Bank of Dave movie will be released on Netflix in the USA and Canada on MondayDave Fishwick has revealed that his Bank of Dave movie will be released on Netflix in the USA and Canada on Monday
Dave Fishwick has revealed that his Bank of Dave movie will be released on Netflix in the USA and Canada on Monday

“We are so excited and we’d love everyone there to watch it.”

Bank of Dave, which tells the story of Dave’s battle to set up a high street bank, features Bond actor Rory Kinnear in the title role, alongside household namees Phoebe Dynevor, Joel Fry and Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville.

The Burnley Express revealed in April that such was the instant success of the movie, which had its premiere at Burnley’s Reel Cinema in January, that Netlix had commissioned a sequel.

Dave, who turned down an invitation to appear in the recent ITV series of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! so he could concentrate on planning for the sequel, was recently said to be discussing local filming locations.

