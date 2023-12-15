Ebullient banker and television personality Dave Fishwick has revealed that the hit movie of his battle to set up a high street in Burnley – Bank of Dave – is to make its Netflix North America debut on Monday.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dave contacted the Burnley Express and took to X, formerly Twitter, to announce the exciting news that the feelgood biopic will be available on television screens across the USA and Canada from Monday.

The news is the latest early Christmas present for Dave and fans of the film which was also recently revealed to be one of the top ten most searched films this year, alongside hits Oppenheimer, Barbie, John Wick and Creed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dave said: “It’s fantastic. Our film set in beautiful Burnley is up there amongst Hollywood blockbusters. Now the Bank of Dave is about to be released all across the USA and Canada.

Dave Fishwick has revealed that his Bank of Dave movie will be released on Netflix in the USA and Canada on Monday

“We are so excited and we’d love everyone there to watch it.”

Bank of Dave, which tells the story of Dave’s battle to set up a high street bank, features Bond actor Rory Kinnear in the title role, alongside household namees Phoebe Dynevor, Joel Fry and Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville.

The Burnley Express revealed in April that such was the instant success of the movie, which had its premiere at Burnley’s Reel Cinema in January, that Netlix had commissioned a sequel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad