The nine supporters, fans of Belgium’s most famous club, travelled to Burnley to watch the Championship leaders’ recent home match against Huddersfield Town and display their affection for the current Clarets manager who came to the club from Anderlecht at the end of last season.

Midfielder Cullen also represents another link with Anderlecht, having signed from the club in the close season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Student Julien Parent (22) helped to organise the trip which he admitted was a great experience

The RSC Anderlecht supporters display their club's famous purple and white colours at Turf Moor before Burnley's Championship match against Huddersfield Town

He said: “I'm a big fan of RSC Anderlecht. I go to all the matches with a group of eight friends. However, my club is going through a very difficult time, both on and off the field.

“We are currently 10th in the standings, a position that does not correspond to the status of the great club we are.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Unfortunately, this situation started when RSCA icon Vincent Kompany had to leave the club. Since then, many fans regret the decision of the club’s management and this situation hurts even more considering Kompany’s success as Burnley’s manager.

“We had the idea to visit Kompany and Cullen (my favorite player under Kompany at Anderlecht) at Burnley.”

RSC Anderlecht supporters with Belgian and Manchester City legend and current Burnley FC manager Vincent Kompany at Turf Moor

And the pals couldn’t have hoped for a better match to witness, with the Clarets strolling to a comfortable 4-0 win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Julien added: “What an experience – we really enjoyed the trip and we had the amazing luck to meet Vincent!

“During the game we had our seats just next to the corner flag and after the game Vincent and members of his staff saw us and came to us for a little chat. I also received Josh Cullen’s shirt and he took time to sign it.

“The experience and the welcome of all Burnley fans was just amazing. People took time to have a little chat with us and to take pictures. Burnley also published a picture of me and my friends on their Twitter and Facebook account.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would like to thank every fan and every employee of Burnley for making this experience possible.