Four different scorers helped the Clarets to a 22nd victory of the season in the Championship as the league leaders put struggling Huddersfield Town to the sword.

Ashley Barnes, Connor Roberts and Josh Brownhill silenced the Terriers’ bark before the break while substitute Michael Obafemi completed the rout in the second half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Were you looking down the lens of our photographer’s camera at the weekend?

Burnley fans watch on Photographer Alex Dodd/CameraSport The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Burnley v Huddersfield Town - Saturday 25th February 2023 - Turf Moor - Burnley World Copyright © 2023 CameraSport. All rights reserved. 43 Linden Ave. Countesthorpe. Leicester. England. LE8 5PG - Tel: +44 (0) 116 277 4147 - [email protected] - www.camerasport.com

Burnley fans watch on Photographer Alex Dodd/CameraSport The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Burnley v Huddersfield Town - Saturday 25th February 2023 - Turf Moor - Burnley World Copyright © 2023 CameraSport. All rights reserved. 43 Linden Ave. Countesthorpe. Leicester. England. LE8 5PG - Tel: +44 (0) 116 277 4147 - [email protected] - www.camerasport.com

Burnley fans watch on Photographer Alex Dodd/CameraSport The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Burnley v Huddersfield Town - Saturday 25th February 2023 - Turf Moor - Burnley World Copyright © 2023 CameraSport. All rights reserved. 43 Linden Ave. Countesthorpe. Leicester. England. LE8 5PG - Tel: +44 (0) 116 277 4147 - [email protected] - www.camerasport.com

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burnley fans watch on Photographer Alex Dodd/CameraSport The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Burnley v Huddersfield Town - Saturday 25th February 2023 - Turf Moor - Burnley World Copyright © 2023 CameraSport. All rights reserved. 43 Linden Ave. Countesthorpe. Leicester. England. LE8 5PG - Tel: +44 (0) 116 277 4147 - [email protected] - www.camerasport.com

Burnley fans watch on Photographer Alex Dodd/CameraSport The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Burnley v Huddersfield Town - Saturday 25th February 2023 - Turf Moor - Burnley World Copyright © 2023 CameraSport. All rights reserved. 43 Linden Ave. Countesthorpe. Leicester. England. LE8 5PG - Tel: +44 (0) 116 277 4147 - [email protected] - www.camerasport.com

Burnley fans watch on Photographer Alex Dodd/CameraSport The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Burnley v Huddersfield Town - Saturday 25th February 2023 - Turf Moor - Burnley World Copyright © 2023 CameraSport. All rights reserved. 43 Linden Ave. Countesthorpe. Leicester. England. LE8 5PG - Tel: +44 (0) 116 277 4147 - [email protected] - www.camerasport.com

Burnley fans watch on Photographer Alex Dodd/CameraSport The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Burnley v Huddersfield Town - Saturday 25th February 2023 - Turf Moor - Burnley World Copyright © 2023 CameraSport. All rights reserved. 43 Linden Ave. Countesthorpe. Leicester. England. LE8 5PG - Tel: +44 (0) 116 277 4147 - [email protected] - www.camerasport.com

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burnley fans watch on Photographer Alex Dodd/CameraSport The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Burnley v Huddersfield Town - Saturday 25th February 2023 - Turf Moor - Burnley World Copyright © 2023 CameraSport. All rights reserved. 43 Linden Ave. Countesthorpe. Leicester. England. LE8 5PG - Tel: +44 (0) 116 277 4147 - [email protected] - www.camerasport.com

Burnley fans watch on Photographer Alex Dodd/CameraSport The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Burnley v Huddersfield Town - Saturday 25th February 2023 - Turf Moor - Burnley World Copyright © 2023 CameraSport. All rights reserved. 43 Linden Ave. Countesthorpe. Leicester. England. LE8 5PG - Tel: +44 (0) 116 277 4147 - [email protected] - www.camerasport.com

Burnley fans await kick off Photographer Alex Dodd/CameraSport The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Burnley v Huddersfield Town - Saturday 25th February 2023 - Turf Moor - Burnley World Copyright © 2023 CameraSport. All rights reserved. 43 Linden Ave. Countesthorpe. Leicester. England. LE8 5PG - Tel: +44 (0) 116 277 4147 - [email protected] - www.camerasport.com

Burnley fans watch on Photographer Alex Dodd/CameraSport The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Burnley v Huddersfield Town - Saturday 25th February 2023 - Turf Moor - Burnley World Copyright © 2023 CameraSport. All rights reserved. 43 Linden Ave. Countesthorpe. Leicester. England. LE8 5PG - Tel: +44 (0) 116 277 4147 - [email protected] - www.camerasport.com

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burnley fans await kick off Photographer Alex Dodd/CameraSport The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Burnley v Huddersfield Town - Saturday 25th February 2023 - Turf Moor - Burnley World Copyright © 2023 CameraSport. All rights reserved. 43 Linden Ave. Countesthorpe. Leicester. England. LE8 5PG - Tel: +44 (0) 116 277 4147 - [email protected] - www.camerasport.com

Burnley fans watch on Photographer Alex Dodd/CameraSport The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Burnley v Huddersfield Town - Saturday 25th February 2023 - Turf Moor - Burnley World Copyright © 2023 CameraSport. All rights reserved. 43 Linden Ave. Countesthorpe. Leicester. England. LE8 5PG - Tel: +44 (0) 116 277 4147 - [email protected] - www.camerasport.com

Burnley fans await kick off Photographer Alex Dodd/CameraSport The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Burnley v Huddersfield Town - Saturday 25th February 2023 - Turf Moor - Burnley World Copyright © 2023 CameraSport. All rights reserved. 43 Linden Ave. Countesthorpe. Leicester. England. LE8 5PG - Tel: +44 (0) 116 277 4147 - [email protected] - www.camerasport.com

Burnley fans watch on Photographer Alex Dodd/CameraSport The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Burnley v Huddersfield Town - Saturday 25th February 2023 - Turf Moor - Burnley World Copyright © 2023 CameraSport. All rights reserved. 43 Linden Ave. Countesthorpe. Leicester. England. LE8 5PG - Tel: +44 (0) 116 277 4147 - [email protected] - www.camerasport.com

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burnley fans watch on Photographer Alex Dodd/CameraSport The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Burnley v Huddersfield Town - Saturday 25th February 2023 - Turf Moor - Burnley World Copyright © 2023 CameraSport. All rights reserved. 43 Linden Ave. Countesthorpe. Leicester. England. LE8 5PG - Tel: +44 (0) 116 277 4147 - [email protected] - www.camerasport.com

Burnley fans watch on Photographer Alex Dodd/CameraSport The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Burnley v Huddersfield Town - Saturday 25th February 2023 - Turf Moor - Burnley World Copyright © 2023 CameraSport. All rights reserved. 43 Linden Ave. Countesthorpe. Leicester. England. LE8 5PG - Tel: +44 (0) 116 277 4147 - [email protected] - www.camerasport.com

Burnley fans watch on Photographer Alex Dodd/CameraSport The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Burnley v Huddersfield Town - Saturday 25th February 2023 - Turf Moor - Burnley World Copyright © 2023 CameraSport. All rights reserved. 43 Linden Ave. Countesthorpe. Leicester. England. LE8 5PG - Tel: +44 (0) 116 277 4147 - [email protected] - www.camerasport.com

Burnley fans take their seats Photographer Alex Dodd/CameraSport The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Burnley v Huddersfield Town - Saturday 25th February 2023 - Turf Moor - Burnley World Copyright © 2023 CameraSport. All rights reserved. 43 Linden Ave. Countesthorpe. Leicester. England. LE8 5PG - Tel: +44 (0) 116 277 4147 - [email protected] - www.camerasport.com

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burnley fans take their seats Photographer Alex Dodd/CameraSport The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Burnley v Huddersfield Town - Saturday 25th February 2023 - Turf Moor - Burnley World Copyright © 2023 CameraSport. All rights reserved. 43 Linden Ave. Countesthorpe. Leicester. England. LE8 5PG - Tel: +44 (0) 116 277 4147 - [email protected] - www.camerasport.com