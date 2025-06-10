His Majesty was here to officially open the Whitewell Coronation Woodland Garden in the village of Whitewell. Created by volunteers, the King unveiled a plaque and dedicated a stone in the garden.

The garden has been created with the help of local volunteers and Lancashire based garden designer Teresa Potter, for the community to enjoy.

We asked you, the readers, to send us your photos from the day and you did not let us down.

