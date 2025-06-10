Royal visit: 16 readers' pics of King Charles visiting the Ribble Valley

By Sue Plunkett
Published 10th Jun 2025, 13:49 BST
Scores of people turned out to welcome King Charles to a rainy Ribble Valley yesterday.

His Majesty was here to officially open the Whitewell Coronation Woodland Garden in the village of Whitewell. Created by volunteers, the King unveiled a plaque and dedicated a stone in the garden.

The garden has been created with the help of local volunteers and Lancashire based garden designer Teresa Potter, for the community to enjoy.

We asked you, the readers, to send us your photos from the day and you did not let us down. To view the ones our photographer, Michelle Adamson, took please click HERE.

Crowds gather to say farewell to the King at Clitheroe Railway Station

Crowds gather to say farewell to the King at Clitheroe Railway Station Photo: Natalie Bristol

Thorneyholme RC Primary School, Dunsop Bridge

Thorneyholme RC Primary School, Dunsop Bridge Photo: s

Thorneyholme RC Primary School, Dunsop Bridge

Thorneyholme RC Primary School, Dunsop Bridge Photo: s

Thorneyholme RC Primary School, Dunsop Bridge

Thorneyholme RC Primary School, Dunsop Bridge Photo: s

