Clive Greenwood who runs the Ribble Valley Music Festival with his wife Barbara thought the letter was a prank, but it turned out to be truly a Royal Mail. It expressed the interest The Queen has in the fund-raising Ribble Valley Music Festival.

Clive said: "The letter and card came as a complete surprise. We are humbled and honoured with the interest the Queen has in learning about the Ribble Valley Music Festival and also the best wishes from Her Majesty for the Platinum Concert to be an enjoyable event for those taking part.

"There could not be a higher commendation in the land for the Ribble Valley Music Festival."

A letter from the Queen

The Ribble Valley Music Festival raises funds for churches, charities and community centres where they are held in the Ribble Valley.

It is run by Clive and Barbara who are unpaid volunteers. They source artists, then produce and promote around eight concerts at various churches in the Ribble Valley over the year.

The Queen’s Platinum Concert for The Ribble Valley takes place at St Peter’s Church, Salesbury, at 7pm on May 28th as an overture to national events the week after.

Production is well under way for a unique concert which will relate to music and events since Her Majesty came to the throne on February 6th 1952 upon the death of her father George VI, and which was followed by her coronation on June 2nd 1953.

The past seven decades will be brought to life with music from each period performed by versatile and entertaining Championship Section Wingates Band and there will be reference to key events in each decade by drama and dance students from The Performance Academy.

There will also be special feature on Prince Philip and a selection of The Queens favourite music.

Clive added: "Everyone will have memories and associate with some of the music and events included in the concert, and some of us will associate with it all."

Red, white and blue attire is optional.