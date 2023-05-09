The Clarets’ open-top bus will set off from Burnley Town Hall at 7pm, making its way down Manchester Road, and along the pedestrianised section of St James’ Street, before arriving at Turf Moor for 8pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Its journey will take the team under the Culvert and past the Royal Dyche Pub, where owner Justine Bedford wants as many fans as possible to create an atmosphere Vincent Kompany and his men will never forget.

The Clarets' open-top bus will pass under the Culvert in Yorkshire Street just before 8pm. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

“I remember the last parade and I wasn’t sure what to expect but it was really incredible, a day I won’t ever forget,” she said. “I hope we can really show Vinny and the lads how much this means to us as a town and as a community. I want them to see a wave of claret and blue all under the Culvert. So bring your banners, flags, scarves, smoke flares and let’s create that famous Burnley atmosphere.”

The Royal Dyche has become accustomed to special visits in recent times with NFL legend JJ Watts and Radio DJ Jordan North the latest big names to stop by the Yorkshire Street pub over the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Justine said it all played in to the sense of excitement that currently surrounds the club, and the town.

"At the end of last season you couldn’t help but think the worst as a Burnley fan,” she said. “Relegation, sacking Dyche, financial worries and rumours. It was a scary time, but fast forward 12 months, and what a time to be a Claret!

“Vincent Kompany and his team have worked wonders this season and really brought the faith back to Burnley. We are playing phenomenal football, and it’s a joy to watch. It means so much to the people of Burnley and when the club thrives so does the town itself. There’s a huge buzz around Burnley. The passion we have for the club is like no other. We are a small town doing big things and it’s great to see.