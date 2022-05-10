Organisers say not enough people had signed up for the June 12 event to make it an effective charity fundraiser, but have promised it will return in 2023.

Mark Sutcliffe, a member of the organising committee, said today: “It is with deep regret that the organisers of the Ribble Valley Ride have taken the difficult decision to cancel the annual fundraising cyclosportive.”

He continued: “The Ribble Valley Ride will return with a revised format in 2023. Everyone who has entered to date will be entitled to a full refund. The organisers would like to thank everyone who entered this year’s event and apologise for the disappointment and inconvenience this difficult decision will cause.”

Previous Ribble Valey Rides have proved to be successful charity fundraisers.

Mark added: “In common with a lot of cycling events, Covid played havoc with the schedules and a load of postponed events took place last autumn, and occasional riders don’t seem to have the appetite to do another big race so soon afterwards. Entry numbers were down significantly on last year’s event, which was a scaled back event compared with previous years.

“It’s a big logistical exercise that relies on a lot of goodwill and some investment, and it just wasn’t going to raise any money for good causes like Rosemere (Cancer Foundation) – which is the prime consideration.”

There were three routes from Clitheroe for all abilities, with an easy 25-mile route, a more challenging 60-mile route and a brand new 100-mile Elite route. The event had been organised by Clitheroe and Accrington Rotary Clubs. In previous years some 500 people had signed up, but this year fewer than half that number had entered. Organisers have promised to contact every entrant directly.

Previously event organiser Bill Honeywell from Clitheroe Rotary Club had spoken of his ambitions for the event saying: “We’d really like to turn the Ribble Valley Ride into a mass participation event and raise as much as possible for good causes.”