Rock band MEDUSA produce groundbreaking concert movie

A local rock band has produced a unique concert film featuring puppets, which is attracting interest from top arts organisations.

MEDUSA, which has links to Burnley, Clitheroe and Blackburn, made the video in Hannah-Barbera style (Flintstones and Scooby Doo) including a marionette puppet version of lead singer Julian Molinero.

Julian (41) said the groundbreaking film, which has been released on YouTube, is attracting interest from the British Film Institute, which is currently considering archiving it for cultural significance and Sky Arts which may look to broadcast it on their channel.

He said: “The puppet was operated by me, and painstakingly modified to look like me, was made over six months by a team of people, including painting the face, making a jumper, a doll’s wig and boots to look like mine that I was wearing on the boat gig filming.

“The marionette also has an exact replica of my guitar which was built by an old man. That part was filmed by Sitcom Soldiers in Bolton who do music videos for a lot of famous bands. It is 23 minutes long and took three and a half years work in total.”

The film can be viewed here on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MzbtpAEujc0