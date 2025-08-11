Gawthorpe Hall Great Barn secures funding from government’s Heritage at Risk Capital Fund

The historic Gawthorpe Great Barn will be brought back to life after securing £337,975 from the government’s Heritage at Risk Capital Fund.

The funding will support urgent repairs to the Grade I listed 1605 barn at Gawthorpe Hall in Padiham, which has been closed to the public since 2008. Once completed, the restoration will allow one of the finest aisled barns in the North-West to be reopened for community use.

Burnley MP Oliver Ryan said: “This is fantastic news for Burnley and Padiham. Gawthorpe Great Barn is a rare piece of our local heritage, and it deserves to be protected and shared. Restoring this iconic building will open new opportunities for culture, learning, and community activity – I’m proud to see Padiham benefit from this important investment.”

Gawthorpe Coun. Alun Lewis, said: “The Great Barn is a unique and much-loved landmark. I’m delighted this funding will not only preserve its heritage but also bring it back into use for future generations to enjoy.”

Gawthorpe Hall, Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

This funding prevents irreversible loss of England's built heritage whilst delivering the government's commitment to break down barriers to opportunity and deliver growth. Historic buildings are at the heart of local communities, providing spaces for education, arts and local enterprise.

Beyond safeguarding an irreplaceable part of England’s built heritage, the project will create opportunities for education, the arts, and local enterprise. Specialist contractors will use traditional craft skills to restore the barn, while the Gawthorpe Hall Trust works with residents to explore new ways the space can serve the community.

The restoration is expected to be completed next year, marking the return of a treasured piece of Padiham’s history to public life.