Robert Wilkinson: Police concerned for welfare of missing Barnoldswick man
Police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a missing Barnoldswick man.
Robert Wilkinson, 44, was last seen at 9pm on Tuesday. He wearing a black ‘Pretty Green’ coat with a poppy on it, blue Adidas trainers with red stripes, and was carrying a black O’Neil rucksack with blue streaks on it.
Robert is described as being 6ft 2in tall, of a slim build, with short dark hair and a dark goatee. He has links to Barnoldswick and Skipton. If anybody sees Robert, they are urged to call 999.