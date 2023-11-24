Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Robert Wilkinson, 44, was last seen at 9pm on Tuesday. He wearing a black ‘Pretty Green’ coat with a poppy on it, blue Adidas trainers with red stripes, and was carrying a black O’Neil rucksack with blue streaks on it.

Robert is described as being 6ft 2in tall, of a slim build, with short dark hair and a dark goatee. He has links to Barnoldswick and Skipton. If anybody sees Robert, they are urged to call 999.