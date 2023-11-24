News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

In pictures: The Lawrence Hotel in Padiham hosts black and gold themed ball to celebrate fifth birthday

A black and gold themed ball was held to mark the fifth birthday of Padiham’s Lawrence Hotel.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 24th Nov 2023, 11:56 GMT
Updated 24th Nov 2023, 12:08 GMT

The red carpet event was hosted by owner Michael Huckerby who left his role running an advertising agency in New York to open The Lawrence.

Guests enjoyed a sumptious four course meal followed by live entertainment. There was a raffle and auction which raised £1,500 for a local charity close to Michael’s heart that he is keeping under wraps at the moment.

Money will be raised throughout December and January and a surprise presentation will be made to the charity in the New Year.

The Lawrence came into being almost by accident when Michael ended up in Padiham while on his way to visit a friend in Clitheroe. He spotted an old bed and breakfast and was instantly captivated by it.

Michael bought the former B&B and four neighbouring properties to create The Lawrence and he ploughed thousands into transforming the 200 year old grade two listed building into a boutique hotel with 14 design led bedrooms, meeting spaces and wedding facilities.

.

1. The black and gold ball at The Lawrence Hotel in Padiham

. Photo: [email protected]

Photo Sales
.

2. Photo gallery from the Black and Gold ball at The Lawrence Hotel in Padiham

. Photo: [email protected]

Photo Sales
.

3. The black and gold ball at The Lawrence Hotel in Padiham

. Photo: [email protected]

Photo Sales
.

4. pics_104 copy.jpg

. Photo: [email protected]

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:PadihamLawrenceNew YorkMoneyClitheroe