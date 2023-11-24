In pictures: The Lawrence Hotel in Padiham hosts black and gold themed ball to celebrate fifth birthday
The red carpet event was hosted by owner Michael Huckerby who left his role running an advertising agency in New York to open The Lawrence.
Guests enjoyed a sumptious four course meal followed by live entertainment. There was a raffle and auction which raised £1,500 for a local charity close to Michael’s heart that he is keeping under wraps at the moment.
Money will be raised throughout December and January and a surprise presentation will be made to the charity in the New Year.
The Lawrence came into being almost by accident when Michael ended up in Padiham while on his way to visit a friend in Clitheroe. He spotted an old bed and breakfast and was instantly captivated by it.
Michael bought the former B&B and four neighbouring properties to create The Lawrence and he ploughed thousands into transforming the 200 year old grade two listed building into a boutique hotel with 14 design led bedrooms, meeting spaces and wedding facilities.