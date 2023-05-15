But he followed his gut instinct and, four years later, his hotel, The Lawrence, has put Padiham, and even Lancashire on the map.

“This has been a labour of love for me, a real passion and I am very proud of what we have created here, “ said Michael, who left his role running an advertising agency in New York to open The Lawrence which came into being almost by accident when Michael ended up in Padiham while on his way to visit a friend in Clitheroe. He spotted an old bed and breakfast and was instantly captivated by it.

Michael Huckerby, owner of The Lawrence Hotel in Padiham with his dog Hetty. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

An expert in the hospitality industry, Michael has a real eye for what will be a success. He spotted the potential of Manchester’s Northern Quarter way before it got off the ground and his restaurant, Simple, was one of the first to open there. Michael bought the former B&B and four neighbouring properties to create The Lawrence and he ploughed thousands into transforming the 200 year old grade two listed building into a boutique hotel with 14 design led bedrooms, meeting spaces and wedding facilities.

The Lawrence hosts around 40 weddings a year, 30 baby showers and regular comedy nights and drag queen shows.

Welcomed with open arms by the people of Padiham, Michael said the community spirit shown in the town is unique.. And Michael has lived all over the world.

“The people of Padiham are just amazing and a lot of the success of The Lawrence is due to the support they have given us,” he said.

Exterior of The Lawrence Hotel in Padiham. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

After hearing he had injured his back a resident offered to walk Michael’s dog Hetty and another neighbour turned up with a home-made shepherd’s pie. Michael said: “I had never experienced friendliness like this and I was bowled over by such genuine friendship and concern.”

To give something back to the town during covid Michael opened a ‘pop up’ shop to help give the community access to essential supplies. Michael is also full of praise for Burnley Council and chief executive Mick Cartledge for the support he has received.

Now a destination hotel that attracts around 10,000 visitors a year from all over the world The Lawrence was named as the best “Best Dog Friendly Business” in the Lancashire Tourism Awards. Guests regularly travel from Newcastle, Manchester, Liverpool and around 20 per cent come from Bolton.

The Lawrence recently played host to a film crew working on a top secret project in the town. And the rock band Bastille booked rooms out for a month while they recorded for a new album in studios at a converted bank in Padiham town centre.

The bar area of The Lawrence Hotel in Padiham. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Michael has also re-located from Manchester to live in Burnley and it has become the place he now calls home. He has many regular guests who return tme after time and have become good friends.

He said: “I have a good team here who really care about the guests and want to make sure they have a fantastic experience.”