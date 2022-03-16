Ribble Valley workers appeal to community as they announce support for charity
A team of Clitheroe workers are appealing to the local community to help them support a charity which empowers women to live safer, happier and more positive lives.
Skipton Building Society’s Clitheroe branch has chosen Lancashire Women as its charity of the year and as well as having collections tins for monetary donations is also acting as a collection point for donations of sanitary products and toiletries for women and children.
Branch Community Champion Michaela Orr said: “We are proud to support Lancashire Women as our charity of the year. It is a leading charity, with an average of 8,000 women accessing its services each year. The charity empowers women to live safer, happier and more positive lives and offers support with mental health and wellbeing, employment support, life skills, energy, debt, benefits and money advice.
"They also have a team who work with women in the justice system or women who might face homelessness or domestic abuse.”