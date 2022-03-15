The refurbishment of the former New Black Bull pub was undertaken by Brierfield based Hodgson Property Group.

Five one and two bed apartments have been created in the building that had become a damp riddled eyesore. The roof was falling in and the premises was overrun with dumped rubbish and a pest infestation.

The transformation marks the end of almost 200 years of the site being used as a pub.

The apartments are now available to let with Keenans Estate Agents in Burnley and there has already been a great deal of interest shown.

The former New Black Bull in Padiham has been transformed into five high spec apartments





