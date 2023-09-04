Ilaria Smith will compete for the national title in Blackpool in October after she was crowned Miss Teen Ribble Valley.

Ilaria said: “I’ve always dreamed of winning the title of Miss Teen Great Britain because it gives you the ability to become a positive role model for young girls throughout the country as well as being able to share my platform with others and raise awareness of young people’s mental health.”

At just 16 Ilaria has already raised £350 for Young Minds by walking the Yorkshire Three Peaks and she completed the 99,000 steps challenge for the charity Together for Short Lives.

Ilaria hopes her endeavours will boost her own confidence, help her to make lifelong friends and also aid her mission to support young people with mental health struggles and also their families to understand better how to deal with difficult issues surrounding mental health.

Ilaria, who is also planning to take part in a 5k run, said: “ By raising money and talking about my own mental health journey I hope to raise awareness to how important young peoples mental health is and how seriously each situation should be taken by providing the right support to individuals.

“ Although i am nervous about the finals i am more excited about this incredible experience and hopefully i can make myself proud! In the upcoming weeks

