A former Burnley pub, that was transformed into a successful Italian restaurant before it suddenly closed around four years ago, has gone on the market.

Nino’s in Cliviger is up for sale or let with The Praxis Group real estate management who are acting for the receivers.

Richard Harrison of Praxis Real Estate Management said that although the company was not quoting a guide price they had turned down early offers over £500,000, adding: “We have been inundated with inquiries and received more than 40 calls the day the board went up.

“There is a wide array of interested parties, and potential uses being proposed range from new housing to retail, and some people have looked at reopening the pub and restaurant.

"Our objective is simply to maximise the recovery for our client, so we are also exploring submitting a planning application for change of use.”