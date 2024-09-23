Ribble Valley student at Clitheroe Royal Grammar School in bid for Miss Teen Great Britain 2024 title
Already the holder of the title Miss Teen Lancashire Ilaria is now a youth ambassador for the charity Mind UK. She was also selected to be part of the organisation’s physical activity advisory group.
Explaining what this role involves Ilaria, of Whalley, said: “ This is an amazing opportunity as I help to create new resources for sports facilities and schools to implement mental health check-ins into physical activity to help start conversations about mental well being and sign post for support. This is what my pageant platform is all about.”
Ilaria has also worked with Sport England and over the past few months has completed the Three Peaks challenge to raise over £400 for Mind UK and Strength In Struggles, an East Lancashire based mental health charity.
Ilaria is a student at Clitheroe Royal Grammar School sixth form where she is studying English Language, Spanish, English Literature and Business. She hopes to study English and Media at university. She added: “ This will be my second time competing for my dream title of Miss Teen Great Britain and I have gained so much confidence over the past year and made so many friends in the pageant community.
“Joining pageantry has been the best decision I have ever made and I can’t wait to take the stage in October.”
