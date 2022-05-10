Marcia Gore, Lisa Cunliffe, Tracy Bracewell, Susan Bird, Julie Wall, Lynn Hayhurst, Alison Taylor, Jackie Brockman and Carolyn Hudson were all aged between 18-20 when they started their nursing careers.

Their reunion meal at Bertram's restaurant was held 40 years to the day they began their training. And they shared fond memories of good times, particularly living in the nurses' home, the social events and the great learning experiences they had.

Four decades after they first began training together at Burnley General Hospital a group of nurses have enjoyed a reunion

Many from the original group are still working in the local hospitals and primary care settings and they would love to get in touch with the rest for future reunions that are already being planned.

If you were one of the nurses who started training with this group you can contact them by emailing [email protected]