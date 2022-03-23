And a familiar and well-known face in the town will be taking over the reins, as the Express's News Editor John Deehan is being promoted to the editor's chair.John (38), who has worked at the Express for 16 years, is to succeed long-serving editor Chris Daggett who is to retire from the industry after a career spanning an incredible 43 years.Chris joined the Express in July, 1992 and his retirement marks the end of an era.

He said: "My time as editor of the Burnley Express has been one of great privilege and responsibility. It has certainly been something of a rollercoaster ride, but, thankfully, the good times have far outweighed the bad."There have been many highlights such as Burnley Football Club's first Premier League promotion when we worked through the night to produce a souvenir edition of the Midweek Express which hit the streets the morning after Burnley's play-off victory at Wembley.

"Visits by Her Majesty The Queen and Prince Charles will long live in the memory, as will Burnley's economic and social renaissance after the dark days of the race riots in 2001."Another memorable event was the visit to the House of Commons by the Burnley Express 'Save our A and E battlebus'."I am delighted that John is being given the opportunity to take the brand forward and, as we move into an ever-increasing digital news world, he is certainly the right man for the job."

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of highlights of Chris Daggett's time as Burnley Express Editor was the day he met the Queen when she came to the town

Former Fisher More High School pupil John went to Nelson and Colne College before graduating from university with a degree in journalism. He joined the Burnley Express that same year and has worked his way up the ranks while covering every type of local news story imaginable.

A keen traveller, he proposed to girlfriend Danielle at Everest Base Camp, with the couple marrying in Cyprus last year.

"To be appointed editor of my hometown newspaper is an immense honour," he said. "I've been lucky enough to work with some incredibly talented and supportive colleagues over the years, who have been instrumental in shaping my career. None more so than my former news editor, Margaret Parsons, who not only gave me the opportunity to cut my teeth in journalism, but whose numerous tellings off/mentoring lessons helped me develop my writing and reporting skills.

John Deehan has been appointed as the new editor of the Burnley Express

"Local journalism still has a huge role to play at the heart of the communities we serve, and I look forward to upholding the Burnley Express' proud traditions while continuing to drive the business forward.