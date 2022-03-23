Two arrested following serious car crash in Nelson which left multiple people injured

Two men have been arrested after a serious collision left a number of people injured.

By Dominic Collis
Wednesday, 23rd March 2022, 9:36 am

Emergency services were called around 10-30pm following the crash at the junction of Manchester Road and Lomeshaye Road in Nelson.

A VW Golf travelling along Manchester Road drove through the junction before colliding with a VW Tiguan, which had entered the junction from the nearside, and a Kia Rio which was stationary at a red traffic light on the southbound carriageway of Manchester Road.

Four men from the Golf, aged between 17 and 20, suffered serious injuries and were taken to hospital.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Two people have been arrested following the collision in Nelson

Three people from the VW Tiguan and two people from the Kia suffered minor injuries.

Two men aged 17 and 18 from Nelson have been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Sgt Michael Higginson said: “This was a really serious collision which resulted in some significant injuries.

Anyone who has CCTV, dashcam, or phone footage should contact police on 101 quoting log 1502.

Read More

Read More
Serious car smash on Colne Road prompts call for action to stop Burnley 'boy rac...