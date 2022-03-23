Two arrested following serious car crash in Nelson which left multiple people injured

Emergency services were called around 10-30pm following the crash at the junction of Manchester Road and Lomeshaye Road in Nelson.

A VW Golf travelling along Manchester Road drove through the junction before colliding with a VW Tiguan, which had entered the junction from the nearside, and a Kia Rio which was stationary at a red traffic light on the southbound carriageway of Manchester Road.

Four men from the Golf, aged between 17 and 20, suffered serious injuries and were taken to hospital.

Two people have been arrested following the collision in Nelson

Three people from the VW Tiguan and two people from the Kia suffered minor injuries.

Two men aged 17 and 18 from Nelson have been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Sgt Michael Higginson said: “This was a really serious collision which resulted in some significant injuries.