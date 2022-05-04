A roadside traffic mirror has been installed at the junction of Allendale Street and Gannow Lane, Rosegrove, where at least 15 accidents have happened in the last six months. And eight of those collisions were in the last three months.

Rosegrove Neighbourhood Watch paid for the mirror and Barnes JB Ltd agreed for it to be installed on the side of its premises.

Roadside traffic mirrors are used to allow drivers to see past blind spots and decrease the risk of road accidents. Traffic mirrors provide a clear view of oncoming traffic and reduce the risk of collisions.

A spokesman for neighbourhood watch said: "There has been numerous accidents at the junction but the police are often not informed as drivers exchange insurance details.

"Hopefully this will help to reduce the number of accidents and we have another mirror on order for the other side.”