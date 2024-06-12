Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Residents living in flats and apartments in Burnley are being urged to check if they are eligible for grants of up to £38,000 for home improvements.

There are 1,465 owners automatically eligible for the Home Upgrade Grant (HUGS2) provided by Lancashire’s local authority affordable warmth initiative, Cosy Homes in Lancashire. But so far no-one has applied for the grant.

Based on a series of eligibility criteria, the key ones being you must not have gas central heating and income of less than £36,000. But income is disregarded if you live in an eligible postcode and means that applicants from these addresses will not have to provide any proof of income. Applicants can then go on to receive up to £38,000 in funding, however it is thought that for a flat it is more likely to be £15,000 worth of measures which could include new high heat retention storage heaters and single glazing upgrades to double glazing, renewable heating technologies, solar PV, air source heat pumps and insulation.

This figure also covers the cost of any work required to implement the energy saving measures, including any electric preparation works for example. The grant is not repayable, even if you move from the property. Tenants living in rented accommodation can also apply and are able to receive up to £5,000 in energy saving measures. Landlords must give their permission and make a contribution.

Judith Mills, who is consultant in public health for Blackpool Council and lead officer for Cosy Homes in Lancashire said: “To think there are 1,465 homes in Burnley that could automatically benefit from the grant is amazing but we need them to apply and so far they haven’t. There are no conditions, no repayments, no catches – just a pot of funding ready and waiting to be put to good use, so we urge anyone living in a flat in Burnley to check the postcode list on the Cosy Homes in Lancashire website for eligibility and then get their applications in.