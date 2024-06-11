The retail unit that housed The Original Factory Shop in Padiham has gone up for sale with a £450,000 price tag.

There is also an option to let the building in Sowerby Street for £49,500 a year with Preston based Eckersley commercial property solutions. The single storey detached, self self-contained, purpose built retail unit has full height display windows to the front and a dedicated customer car park.

It was announced that the shop would close in February during a review of all stores. The business was founded by the Black family in 1969. They sold it in 1988 and in 2004 Barclays Capital bought a 70 per cent stake in The Original Factory Shop. In 2004 Duke Street bought the company and later transformed 35 Woolworths stores into The Original Factory Shop. The Padiham site was a Co-op store being it was turned into The Original Factory Shop.