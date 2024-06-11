Retail premises that housed The Original Factory Shop in Padiham goes up for sale with a £450,000 price tag

By Sue Plunkett
Published 11th Jun 2024, 16:54 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
The retail unit that housed The Original Factory Shop in Padiham has gone up for sale with a £450,000 price tag.

There is also an option to let the building in Sowerby Street for £49,500 a year with Preston based Eckersley commercial property solutions. The single storey detached, self self-contained, purpose built retail unit has full height display windows to the front and a dedicated customer car park.

Read More
33 throwback images capture scenes from former iconic Burnley nightclub The Cat'...

It was announced that the shop would close in February during a review of all stores. The business was founded by the Black family in 1969. They sold it in 1988 and in 2004 Barclays Capital bought a 70 per cent stake in The Original Factory Shop. In 2004 Duke Street bought the company and later transformed 35 Woolworths stores into The Original Factory Shop. The Padiham site was a Co-op store being it was turned into The Original Factory Shop.

Related topics:PadihamPrestonWoolworths

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.